By Deena Beasley
Chicago May 29 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
drug, Opdivo, improved survival in a trial of patients with the
most common form of lung cancer, but it did not work in patients
who tested negative for a specific protein in their tumors,
leading to a nearly 7 percent sell-off in the company's shares
on Friday.
The Phase III trial found that Opdivo, part of a new class
of drugs that harness the immune system to fight cancer, reduced
by 27 percent the risk of death from advanced non-squamous
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), compared with chemotherapy.
The benefit reached 60 percent for patients with the highest
levels of the PD-L1 protein.
"Opdivo did not work in PD-L1 negative patients," said Amit
Roy, an analyst at research group Foveal. "That is nearly half
of the non-squamous patients."
He said many investors had expected that the drug might be
effective regardless of PD-L1 levels, but the results indicate
regulators would likely restrict usage to patients who test
positive for the protein.
The Bristol drug was approved by U.S. regulators in December
to treat advanced melanoma and competes with Keytruda from Merck
& Co Inc. The current approvals for both drugs do not
require testing patients for PD-L1.
Investors have been keeping a close eye on Opdivo's
performance in lung cancer, the most common form of the disease
worldwide, and a far larger market. Opdivo was cleared in March
to treat the less-common squamous type of NSCLC. Between 85
percent and 90 percent of all lung cancers are NSCLC, and more
than two-thirds of those are the non-squamous type, according to
the American Cancer Society.
Bristol shares fell $4.55, or 6.6 percent, to close at
$64.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.
This latest trial, presented at the annual meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology, involved 582 previously
treated patients with non-squamous NSCLC.
"This marks the end of the chemotherapy era in second-line
treatment of lung cancer," said Fouad Namouni, who oversees
Opdivo development at Bristol-Myers.
He said the company is talking with the Food and Drug
Administration about applying to expand approval for Opdivo, or
nivolumab, to include advanced non-squamous NSCLC. Bristol is
also studying Opdivo on its own and in combination with another
immunotherapy called Yervoy as an initial treatment for lung
cancer.
The trial results showed median overall survival of 12.2
months for the Opdivo group compared with 9.4 months for
patients treated with docetaxel. For the subgroup of patients
with high levels of PD-L1, which is used by tumors to evade the
body's defenses, median survival exceeded 17 months with Opdivo,
compared with 9 months for chemotherapy patients.
One in 10 Opdivo patients in the trial experienced serious
side effects, compared with more than half of patients in the
chemotherapy group.
Roy said eventual use of rival immunotherapy drugs being
developed by Roche Holding AG, AstraZeneca Plc
and Pfizer Inc will also likely be restricted based on
biomarker levels.
The ASCO conference also featured results from an
early-stage study of Opdivo showing that 19 percent of patients
with advanced liver cancer responded to the antibody with tumor
shrinkage of more than 30 percent.
Researchers said that compares with a response rate of just
2 percent for Nexavar, the only currently approved systemic
treatment for advanced liver cancer. Nexavar is produced by
subsidiaries of Bayer AG and Amgen Inc
