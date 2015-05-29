(Refiles to make clear in fourth paragraph that paper will be
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO May 29 Patients with colon and other
cancers who have a specific defect in genes needed for DNA
repair are far more likely to respond to a new class of drugs
such as Merck & Co's Keytruda, which enlist the immune
system to attack tumors, a new study has shown.
The small study, financed not by Big Pharma but by swimmers
who raised charitable donations, tested Keytruda in patients
with advanced colon and rectal cancers and found 92 percent of
patients with the genetic defect had their disease controlled
compared with 16 percent who did not carry the defect.
The findings, announced on Friday at the American Society of
Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, point to a new way
to predict who will respond to the treatments, which are known
as PD-1 inhibitors and can cost $150,000 a year.
"Conservatively speaking, we think this would help 2 to 3
percent of all cancer patients," said Dr. Luis Diaz of the
Ludwig Center at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center in
Baltimore, whose study will be published online in the New
England Journal of Medicine on Saturday.
"These are patients with metastatic disease that wouldn't
have any other alternatives."
The results come courtesy of some 500 Baltimore swimmers who
raised money for the study by taking a chilly dip last fall into
a river leading to the Chesapeake Bay.
The study involved patients with defects in the machinery
needed for fixing mistakes in DNA. Individuals with these
defects develop tumors teeming with mutations, as many as 20
times more than cancer patients with working copies of these
repair genes.
Since the immune system is trained to recognize foreign
invaders, Hopkins researchers hypothesized that patients with
tumors loaded with mutations might have a more robust response
to cancer drugs that rev up the immune system, such as Merck's
Keytruda or Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo.
Diaz said he and Hopkins colleague Dr. Dung Le proposed the
trial to several drugmakers who refused to pay for it. Merck
donated the study drug but the researchers had to raise money
for the trial on their own. They turned to Swim Across America,
which raises funds for cancer research.
The scientists have tested Keytruda in 48 patients. Among 13
patients with advanced colon and rectal cancers and DNA repair
defects, eight had partial responses, meaning their cancers
shrank by at least 30 percent, and four had prolonged stable
disease, resulting in a 92 percent disease control rate.
A group of 25 patients with similar cancers who did not have
DNA repair defects showed zero response.
In a third group of patients with a variety of other cancers
who tested positive for the DNA repair defects, six of 10
responded.
Many of the responses lasted over a year, which is
impressive considering the study was done in patients whose
"life expectancy was measured in weeks to months," Le said.
Dr. Lynn Schuchter, an ASCO spokeswoman and a University of
Pennsylvania oncologist who was not involved in the trial, said
the findings need to be confirmed in a larger study but provide
an important explanation of why some patients have remarkable
responses to these treatments and others do not.
For Adrienne Skinner of Larchmont, New York, the study was a
last-ditch option after she failed to respond to two types of
chemotherapy to treat her rare gastrointestinal cancer.
When she started treatment with Keytruda, her cancer had
spread to her liver, making it inoperable. She has now been on
the therapy for 13 months.
"There is no tumor. I don't have to have surgery. It's
phenomenal."
