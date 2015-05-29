(Adds stock move)
By Bill Berkrot
May 29 A Merck & Co drug that helps the
immune system fight cancer was about twice as effective as the
current standard therapy for patients with recurrent or advanced
head and neck cancers, according to study data released on
Friday.
A quarter of the 132 patients who received the drug,
Keytruda (pembrolizumab), saw their tumors shrink by at least 30
percent. Fifty-six percent of patients experienced at least some
tumor shrinkage in the ongoing single drug Phase I study dubbed
Keynote-012, researchers reported.
"This is remarkable because we don't usually see this level
of activity with new agents. We have a track record of failure,"
said Dr. Tanguy Seiwert, lead investigator of the study from the
University of Chicago.
Advanced head and neck cancer is currently treated with Eli
Lilly's Erbitux, known chemically as cetuximab, which
typically has a response rate of 10 percent to 13 percent.
"The only thing that works is cetuximab and this looks at
least twice as good," said Seiwert, who was presenting the
Keytruda data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology
meeting in Chicago.
Merck shares rose more than 1 percent to $60.43 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Keytruda and Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co are
at the forefront of a promising new class of drugs called PD-1
inhibitors that block a mechanism tumors use to evade the immune
system. Keytruda is approved to treat advanced melanoma and
awaits a decision for use in lung cancer. It is being tested
against 30 types of cancer alone and in various combinations.
While overall survival data was not yet available, Keytruda
and Opdivo have extended survival for some patients in other
cancers.
"Response rate doesn't do this justice," Seiwert said. "A
fraction of those patients will probably have long term
survival. It can really make a difference for some patients who
have incurable metastatic disease."
The drug appeared to work as well for patients whose cancer
tested positive for human papillomavirus as those who were HPV
negative. Some older treatments may be less effective in HPV
positive patients, researchers said.
Keytruda was well tolerated with few side effects, Seiwert
said. Serious immune-related side effects, such as inflammation
of the lungs or colon, were reported in a very small number of
patients in the study.
Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer
worldwide. Patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck
cancer are usually expected to live about 10 to 12 months.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)