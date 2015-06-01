(Corrects to remove reference to Novartis' ceritinib in
paragraph 7, which is not in the trial)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 1 The National Cancer Institute in
July will start enrolling patients in a clinical trial seeking
to match the underlying genetic defect driving a person's tumor
with one or more of 20 approved or experimental drugs targeting
that gene.
The announcement, made at the American Society for Clinical
Oncology meeting on Monday, is meant to use approved or
experimental drugs to develop insights that will ultimately
enable doctors to prescribe drugs based on the molecular cause
of the cancer, rather than the organ in which it was originally
discovered.
Overall, trial investigators plan to sequence the DNA of
about 3,000 patients nationwide during the full course of the
trial, known as NCI-MATCH. Of those, they plan to enroll about
1,000 patients in the various drug treatment arms in the trial.
"What we're trying to do is sequence their tumor for various
cancer drivers," said Dr. Barbara Conley, associate director of
the NCI's Cancer Diagnosis Program. "If they have that driver,
they will be able to get the drug that was chosen to attack that
driver."
Patients will be treated as long as their tumor shrinks or
remains stable.
Drugs being used in NCI-MATCH include both approved and
experimental agents that are being contributed by a number of
companies.
Initial agents in the trial will include Pfizer Inc's
lung cancer drug crizotinib, sold as Xalkori; Boehringer
Ingelheim's afatinib, sold as Gilotrif, Roche's TDM1
drug Kadcyla and two investigational drugs: AstraZeneca's
AZD9291, a drug being tested in non-small cell lung
cancer, and Verastem's VS-6063 or defactinib, a drug
being tested in mesothelioma.
Enrollment in NCI-MATCH will be available through 2,400
sites participating in the National Clinical Trials Network.
Separately, ASCO said a trial called TAPUR would help
patients gain access to new drugs based on the genetic makeup of
their tumors.
It said TAPUR will provide 13 approved treatments for free.
Drug companies providing treatments include: AstraZeneca,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co,
Roche's Genentech and Pfizer.
Genetic profiling gives doctors a read-out of molecular
targets driving a patient's tumors. Often these occur in
locations other than the organ in which a drug is approved.
While doctors can prescribe approved drugs off-label, insurance
companies are reluctant to pay for them.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by W Simon and
Christian Plumb)