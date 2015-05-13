May 13 Details from a late-stage trial of Puma Biotechnology's experimental breast cancer pill neratinib showed that it improved disease-free survival for certain breast cancer patients, but only by 2.3 months.

Puma shares slid 25 percent after hours following release of the findings on Wednesday by the American Society of Clinical Oncology ahead of its annual meeting later this month.

The Phase 3 trial involved 2,821 patients previously treated for a type of breast cancer fueled by a protein called HER2.

It found that after two years, 93.9 percent of neratinib patients were alive without their disease progressing, compared with 91.6 percent of patients treated with a placebo.

Puma had previously disclosed that treatment with neratinib had resulted in a significant 33 percent improvement in disease-free survival.

The updated trial results also explained that 40 percent of patients in the trial experienced diarrhea.

About 25 percent of breast cancers are HER2 positive.

Shares of Puma, which rose 2.8 percent to close at $209.72 in regular trading, were down $52.71 at $157.01 after hours. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)