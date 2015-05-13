May 12 Healthcare stocks may be unusually
volatile after abstracts are released on Wednesday night by many
companies scheduled to present at a cancer conference between
May 29 and June 2.
Investors were waiting for news that could move share prices
from many bigger companies including Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co
, Amgen Inc and Celgene Corp. Hot
topics at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference
in Chicago will include immuno oncology and CAR-T cell
therapies.
Share prices for smaller companies may also move depending
on what rivals and academics present, according to Jerry
Isaacson, director of research at LifeSci Advisors LLC which
manages exchange traded funds.
Investors will pore over abstracts, due out at 5 pm EDT
(2100 GMT) Wednesday for positive or negative clues about the
data that will be presented at the conference.
"The smaller companies are the ones we really have to worry
about blowing up," Isaacson said, adding that while most key
data will not be revealed until the actual conference "there'll
be a few red flags that will come from the abstracts.".
Companies developing CAR-T cell therapies, which reprogram
T-cells responsible for the body's immunity against cancer, may
be affected by research expected from the Baylor College of
Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, he said.
Shares in Juno Therapeutics Inc, Kite Pharma Inc
, BlueBird Bio Inc and Ziopharm Oncology Inc
fell sharply on April 20 after the National Cancer
Institute presented early study data at a conference showing
that patients given CAR-T therapy had their disease stabilize,
but did not show any tumor response.
Even if data presented on CAR-T cell treatments is not
negative, shares could still fall because investors are skittish
due to their lofty valuations.
"It just has to be not quite as exciting as what investors
are expecting," Isaacson said.
Morningstar Inc analyst Damien Conover will keep an eye on
bigger companies such as Bristol-Meyers, Merck & Co and
Astra Zeneca, which are expected to present data on
immmuno oncology treatments. These use the immune system to
treat cancer.
Goldman Sachs analysts will keep tabs on data from Amgen,
Clovis Oncology Inc, Celgene and Gilead Science Inc
while Cowen and Co is eyeing data from Incyte Corp
.
Investors will also be closely watching data from Puma
Biotechnology and Tracon Pharmaceuticals
according to Stifel Nicolaus analyst Thomas Shrader.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by David Gregorio)