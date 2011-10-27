* Study assessed people with Lynch syndrome, at high cancer
risk
* Regular aspirin cut long-term bowel cancer rate by some 60
pct
* Balance needed on aspirin bleeding risk for different
patients
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 28 Taking two aspirin a day for two
years reduces the long-term risk of bowel cancer in people with
a family history of the disease by around 60 percent, according
to a British study published on Friday.
The finding could also have implications for the wider
population, though more research is needed to determine an ideal
dose for different groups of people.
In recent years there has been an intense debate about the
merits of routinely taking aspirin, which increases the risk of
stomach ulcers and internal bleeding, but also protects against
heart problems.
John Burn of Newcastle University believes his study -- the
first randomised controlled trial into the effect of aspirin on
cancer outcomes -- is a key piece of evidence validating the
case for aspirin.
Previous research into cancer and aspirin, a cheap drug
originally developed by Bayer (BAYGn.DE) more than a century
ago, has been based on less robust observational studies.
Burn's study looked at people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic
condition predisposing them to a range of cancers. It affects at
least one in 1,000 people and around half of them develop
cancer, mainly in the bowel and womb.
His data suggests that for every 10,000 cancers prevented,
there could be 1,000 extra ulcers due to aspirin.
"There's a trade-off. If we could get by on a smaller dose,
then we could potentially avoid a lot of those ulcers," Burn
told a news conference.
For the general population, taking low-dose aspirin might be
a more sensible option, and a major new multi-dose trial should
shed more light on this in the next few years, he added.
DELAYED EFFECT
Burn and colleagues studied 861 people with Lynch syndrome,
who began a two-year course of either 600 milligrams a day of
aspirin or a placebo between 1999 and 2005.
An initial analysis in 2007 found no difference in cancer
rates between the groups. But it turned out the effect was
delayed and in 2010 there was a clear divergence, with 19 new
bowel cancers among those on aspirin and 34 in the placebo arm.
What is more, among those patients who stuck to the full
two-year regimen of pill-taking -- some 60 percent of the total
-- the effects were more pronounced, and strongly statistically
significant, with a 63 percent reduction in bowel cancer cases
from 23 in the placebo group versus 10 in the aspirin group.
"What we have finally shown is that aspirin has a major
preventative effect on cancer but this doesn't become apparent
until years later," Burn said.
How exactly aspirin provides protection is unclear, but Burn
said the delayed effect suggested aspirin may hit faulty stem
cells before they mutate into pre-cancerous cells.
The study, which was published online by the Lancet medical
journal and part-funded by Bayer, also found some evidence of a
reduction in other solid cancers linked to Lynch syndrome.
"This is a really important study showing that aspirin can
significantly reduce the risk of bowel and other cancers in
patients genetically at high risk of developing cancer," said
Chris Paraskeva of the University of Bristol, who was not
involved in the research.
In a commentary in the Lancet, Andrew Chan of Harvard
Medical and Scott Lippman of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in
Houston said the findings were "compelling" and arguably
supported more general recommendations to consider aspirin for
preventing bowel cancer, based on individual patients' risks.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Will Waterman)