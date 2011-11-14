* Study links memory complaints, brain injury
* "Huge validation for women" who think something is wrong
* Calls for tests before chemotherapy to determine changes
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 14 Women who survive breast cancer
after undergoing chemotherapy may also have to contend with
impairments in attention, memory and planning skills, U.S.
researchers said on Monday.
They said women who had undergone chemotherapy for breast
cancer had significantly less activity in parts of the brain
responsible for executive functioning tasks compared with
breast cancer patients who were not treated with chemotherapy.
Among those treated with chemotherapy, the study also found
a strong correlation between women who complained they were
having trouble with memory and thinking skills and actual
deficits in these regions of the brain.
The study may help explain why many breast cancer patients
complain of "chemo brain" -- a term used to describe foggy
thinking and memory lapses following treatment with
chemotherapy.
"This is a huge validation for these women who are telling
their doctors 'something is wrong with me'," said Shelli Kesler
of Stanford University School of Medicine in California, whose
study appears in the Archives of Neurology.
Kesler said the conventional thinking is that chemotherapy
drugs cannot cross a protective membrane called the blood-brain
barrier that protects the brain from toxins.
And doctors have dismissed women's complaints of brain
deficits after chemotherapy, chalking them up to exaggeration
and stress related to the cancer.
"This shows that when a patient reports she's struggling
with these types of problems, there's a good chance there has
been a brain change," Kesler said.
Her study involved 25 breast cancer patients who had been
treated with chemotherapy, 19 breast cancer patients who had
surgery and other treatments, and 18 healthy women.
All were asked to perform a card-sorting task that involves
problem-solving skills while their brain activity was monitored
through functional magnetic resonance imaging or fMRI.
The women also completed questionnaires to assess their own
cognitive abilities.
As in prior studies of cancer patients, the team saw
significant reductions in activity in two parts of the
prefrontal cortex, including one used for working memory,
cognitive control and monitoring.
But they also found significantly reduced activation of an
additional region of the prefrontal cortex linked with
executive function -- the area of the brain needed for
planning.
Women in the chemotherapy group were also found to make
more errors on the card-sorting task and take longer to
complete it than healthy women and cancer patients who were not
treated with chemotherapy.
While a finding in 25 women seems small, Kesler said it is
large for a brain scan study and points to a need to start
identifying which women who undergo chemotherapy are most
vulnerable to these types of deficits.
She said future studies should be done in which women are
tested before they undergo chemotherapy to determine the impact
of treatment on brain function.
Women are increasingly surviving their breast cancer, with
breast cancer survivors comprising 22 percent of the nearly 12
million cancer survivors in the United States, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)