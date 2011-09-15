(Sends to additional subscribers, no change to text)
* More women dying from breast, cervical cancer in poor
countries
* Women in wealthy nations benefit from medical advances
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 15 The number of cases and deaths
from breast and cervical cancer is rising in most countries
across the world, especially in poorer nations where more women
are dying at younger ages, according to a global study of the
diseases.
Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and
Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington found breast
cancer cases more than doubled around the world in just three
decades, from 641,000 cases in 1980 to 1.6 million cases in 2010
-- a pace that far exceeds global population growth.
During the same period, deaths from breast cancer rose from
250,000 a year to 425,000 a year -- a much slower increase,
suggesting that screening and treatment programmes now common in
wealthier countries are having a positive impact.
The number of cervical cancer cases rose from 378,000 cases
in 1980 to 454,000 in 2010, and deaths from cervical cancer rose
at almost the same pace as cases, according to the study
published in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday.
"Women in high-income countries like the United States and
the United Kingdom are benefiting from early cancer screenings,
drug therapies, and vaccines," said Rafael Lozano, a professor
of global health at IHME who worked on the study. "We are seeing
the burden of breast and cervical cancer shifting to low-income
countries in Africa and Asia."
He said this was one of the early signs of the emerging
threat of so-called non-communicable or chronic diseases, in
developing countries. "Everyone has been talking about that
threat. Now the trend is clear," he said.
The study found that since 1980, new cases and deaths from
cervical cancer have increased mainly in south and east Asia,
Latin America, and Africa, but have declined substantially in
high-income countries, particularly in countries where
widespread screening is available.
However, the disease still killed 200,000 women around the
world in 2010, of whom 46,000 were from developing countries and
were of reproductive age.
The researchers said the findings added urgency to calls
from public health experts to world leaders to make cancer
screening, treatment, and education a priority in poor nations.
The United Nations is holding a high-level meeting dedicated
to chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease
and diabetes in New York on Sept. 19-20.
"If more women are developing breast and cervical cancer
during their reproductive years, this adds more pressure on
families and societies already suffering from high rates of
infectious disease and child mortality," said Mohammad
Forouzanfar of the IHME, who led the study.
Breast and cervical screening programmes have been in place
in many rich countries for several decades, designed to catch
cancers early and maximise the potential for effective
treatment.
Many effective breast cancer treatments are also available
to women in the rich world. More recently, national immunisation
programmes using new vaccines from drugmakers Merck and
GlaxoSmithKline have been launched to protect girls from
the human papillomavirus (HPV) that causes almost all cervical
cancers.
Partly as a result of these rich-world benefits, the study
found that while in 1980, 65 percent of all breast cancer cases
were in developed countries, by 2010, that share had shrunk to
less than half. Some poorer countries saw a rise in breast
cancer cases of more than 7.5 percent a year over the 30 year
period studied -- more than twice the global rate.
The risk of cervical cancer is much higher in developing
countries than in developed ones. Overall, 76 percent of new
cervical cancer cases are in developing regions. Sub-Saharan
Africa has 22 percent of all cervical cancer cases worldwide.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)