* No increase in serious heart problems found
* Roche aims to shift standard care for HER2 breast cancer
* pertuzumab approval application submitted to U.S. FDA
* Full survival data expected in 2013
By Deena Beasley
Dec 7 Adding an experimental antibody
developed by Roche ROG.VX to current treatment with Herceptin
and chemotherapy added 6 months to the length of time certain
breast cancer patients lived without their disease getting
worse, according to new study results.
The Swiss drugmaker, which is hoping its pertuzumab will
become part of standard treatment for such patients, also said
the pivotal trial did not lead to an increased risk of heart
problems from the combination therapy.
Roche said in July that the 808-patient trial was a
success. More detailed results are being presented this week at
the annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in San Antonio.
Low-grade side effects, including diarrhea and decreased
levels of white blood cells, were reported more frequently in
the pertuzumab group than in the study's control group. But the
incidence of high grade left ventricular systolic dysfunction
-- a measure of potential heart damage -- was 2.8 percent in
the control group and 1.2 percent in the pertuzumab group.
"I think these data indicate that the standard of care can
be changed with the combination of pertuzumab and Herceptin as
part of first-line treatment of metastatic HER2 breast cancer,"
said Sandra Horning, head of global development for oncology at
Roche's Genentech unit.
The trial showed that patients receiving the combination
therapy lived for a median of 18.5 months without their disease
getting worse, compared with 12.4 months for patients on
Herceptin, chemotherapy and a placebo.
Horning said interim trial results showed a 36 percent
reduction in the overall risk of death, but full survival data
are not expected until 2013.
Both Herceptin, first approved in 1998, and pertuzumab are
antibodies designed to block the function of HER2, a protein
produced by a cancer-linked gene that is generated in about one
fourth of breast cancers.
Genentech said it submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Tuesday an application seeking approval to
sell pertuzumab as a treatment for HER2 positive metastatic
breast cancer, or cancer that has spread.
Herceptin, also known as tratuzumab, had 2010 global sales
of $6.8 billion. The cost for a course of treatment for
metastatic breast cancer is around $32,000.
Horning declined to comment on pricing for pertuzumab.
Analysts, on average, have forecast annual pertuzumab sales
for Roche of $274 million by 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters.
The company is also developing an "armed antibody", known
as TDM-1, as a treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer. TDM-1
combines Herceptin with a derivative of a powerful type of
chemotherapy.
"In the same way we are combining pertuzumab and Herceptin,
we can combine TDM-1 and pertuzumab," Horning said.
Roche suffered something of a setback last month, when the
FDA revoked its conditional approval of blockbuster drug
Avastin as a treatment for breast cancer, saying that the drug
was not effective enough to justify its risks. It remains
widely used for other cancers, such as colon cancer.
A separate mid-stage trial of pertuzumab plus Herceptin and
chemotherapy, also presented in San Antonio, found that the
combination cleared all signs of cancer in 45.8 percent of
patients with early-stage cancer, compared with 29 percent of
patients treated with just Herceptin and chemotherapy.
Dr. William Gradishar, a breast cancer expert at Chicago's
Northwestern Memorial Hospital writing in a New England Journal
of Medicine editorial, said the use of more effective anti-HER2
agents in patients with earlier-stage cancer could, in many
cases, prevent the disease from spreading beyond the breast.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Carol Bishopric)