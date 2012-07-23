* Researchers discover ways to turn gene back on
* Discovery could prevent cancer spreading
* Clinical trials to start in 2-3 years
By Tan Ee Lyn
HONG KONG, July 23 Breast cancer cells can
destroy a powerful immune response in the body and allow the
disease to spread to the patient's bones, researchers in
Australia reported on Monday.
They also experimented with two ways to reinstate this
immune response to help patients fight breast cancer, but it
will take more tests and several more years for these therapies
to become routine treatments, they said.
"We have identified a way that breast cancer cells can turn
off the immune system, allowing them to spread to distant parts
such as the bone," said Belinda Parker, a research fellow at the
Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, who led the study.
"By understanding how this occurs, we hope to use existing
and new therapies to restore this immune function and prevent
the spread of cancer," she said by telephone.
The study was published on Monday in the peer-reviewed
journal Nature Medicine.
In 2010, 1.5 million people were diagnosed with breast
cancer, the top cancer in women around the world.
Although it kills many women in developing countries, 89
percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer in western
countries are still alive five years after diagnosis thanks to
detection tests and treatment.
Using tissue samples from breast cancer patients and
experiments with mice, Parker and colleagues found that a gene
called IRF7 is switched off in patients whose cancer spreads to
other parts of the body.
IRF7 controls the production of interferon, an important
type of immune protein that fights viruses and bacteria apart
from tumour cells
"Usually when breast cancer cells leave the breast and
travel in the bloodstream and into bone marrow, the release of
interferons by IRF7 will cause the immune system to recognise
those cells and eliminate them," Parker said.
"But by losing IRF7, it prevents the stimulation of immune
responses and allows those cells to hide from being recognised
(and later spread)."
Parker and her team tried two ways to revive this immune
response in mice experiments and both appeared to work.
"We put the gene back into cancer cells so it can't switch
it (IRF7) off. We allowed the immune pathway to be stimulated
and the cancer cells did not spread to the bone," Parker said.
"The other way is to treat the animals with interferon,
which is available for treating other diseases, like hepatitis.
That also prevented the spread of cancer to the bone."
Parker said they will study how best to use these two
methods on patients in the next few years and plan to have a
clinical trial in two to three years.
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn, editing by Elaine Lies)