Scientists who conducted a
major international study into the genetics of breast cancer say
they can now classify the disease into 10 subtypes - a finding
that points to more accurate, tailored treatment for individual
patients in future.
In research published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, a
team led by scientists at the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) charity
also found several completely new genes that drive breast
cancer, offering potential targets for new types of drugs.
Carlos Caldas, who co-led the study at CRUK's Cambridge
Research Institute and the University of Cambridge said the
findings mean breast cancer should now be seen as an "umbrella
term" for a larger number of diseases.
"Essentially we've moved from knowing what a breast tumour
looks like under a microscope to pinpointing its molecular
anatomy," he said.
"This research won't affect women diagnosed with breast
cancer today. But in the future, .. patients will receive
treatment targeted to the genetic fingerprint of their tumour."
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women
worldwide, accounting for 16 percent of all female cancer cases,
according to the World Health Organisation.
A study last year by the Institute for Health Metrics and
Evaluation in the United States found that global breast cancer
cases have more than doubled in just three decades, from 641,000
cases in 1980 to 1.6 million cases in 2010 - a pace that far
exceeds global population growth.
For the genetic study, Caldas's team worked with the BC
Cancer Agency, based in Vancouver, Canada, and analysed 2,000
tumour samples taken from women diagnosed with breast cancer
between five and 10 years ago.
To get a detailed picture, they studied both DNA and RNA -
which translates DNA into proteins - to find out which genes are
switched on or off in each tumour sample.
MOLECULAR MAP
In a briefing for reporters, the researchers explained how
this combined analysis of DNA and RNA helped reveal the identity
of genes known as oncogenes - the drivers of cancer - and of
tumour suppressor genes, which protect against cancer.
This helped them reclassify breast cancer into 10 new
categories based on gene activity rather than current tests,
which look for the presence of so-called biomarkers such as
oestrogen receptors or the cell surface receptor HER2.
Drugs such as the generic tamoxifen, and aromatase
inhibitors like AstraZeneca's Arimidex or Novartis's
Femara, which block oestrogen activity, are already
used in targeted treatment for breast cancer patients whose
tumours produce large amounts of oestrogen receptor (ER).
Roche's Herceptin is another targeted breast cancer
drug which is given to patients whose tumours depend on HER2.
Harpal Kumar, CRUK's chief executive, said the new findings
would help oncologists make far more precise diagnoses for each
breast cancer patient - "and that will enable us to make sure
that we really target the right treatment to the right woman."
The study "changes the way we think about breast cancer - no
longer as one disease, but actually as 10 quite distinct
diseases depending on which genes are really switched on and
which ones aren't," he said.
Samuel Aparicio, who co-led the study with the team in
Vancouver, described the reclassification into 10 subtypes as a
new "molecular map" of breast cancer which he said pointed to
the potential development of new medicines.
The scientists said the next step would be to find out how
specific molecular patterns make tumours grow, and to seek out
the faults that might respond to new drugs in the future.
They said the information from this study would be made
available to scientists worldwide in an effort to boost drug
discovery and development.
