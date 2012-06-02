* Drug shrank tumors in lung, skin and kidney cancer
* Many patients continued to benefit a year after treatment
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 2 An experimental Bristol-Myers
Squibb drug helped shrink tumors in patients with
advanced melanoma, kidney and lung cancers in a preliminary
trial, raising hopes for yet another drug that can wake up the
immune system and train it to attack cancer cells.
Early-stage tests of the drug BMS-936558, known as an
anti-PD-1 treatment, showed it was relatively safe and shrank
tumors in three of the five cancer types studied, the team
reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
meeting on Saturday and published online in the New England
Journal of Medicine.
The team saw significant tumor shrinkage in 18 percent of
the 76 lung cancer patients, 28 percent of the 94 melanoma
patients, and 27 percent of the 33 patients with kidney cancer.
"These are significant regression rates, especially
considering the kind of patient we are treating," said Dr.
Suzanne Topalian, professor of surgery and oncology at Johns
Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, who presented the findings at the
ASCO cancer meeting, noting that many of the patients in the
study had been treated with at least three other drugs.
Cancer specialists and Wall Street analysts have high hopes
for the treatment, the second in a class of so-called checkpoint
modulators that rev up the immune system to fight tumors.
Bristol-Myers' drug Yervoy, or ipilimumab, the first in this
class, has already won approval for the treatment of advanced
melanoma, and researchers are eager to add a new weapon to their
growing arsenal of immunotherapy drugs.
These drugs work by removing a natural brake on immune system
cells, but cancer experts said this drug, at least in early
trial, appears to be less toxic and have higher response rates
than Yervoy.
In an editorial published in the New England Journal of
Medicine, Dr. Antoni Ribas of the University of California Los
Angeles noted that patients in the study had long-lasting
response rates, exceeding the 10 to 15 percent "ceiling" for
lasting responses seen in other immunotherapy treatments.
Cancer experts are especially excited about the compound's
activity in lung cancer, a leading cause of cancer death that so
far has shown limited response to immune system therapies.
"This is really the first time we've seen this rate of
response in lung cancer. That makes us think we don't know the
full spectrum of activity of this drug. Part of the future will
be to use it in different cancer types," Topalian told the
meeting.
BMS-936558 is an antibody that blocks the activity of a
receptor on immune cells called programmed death 1 or PD-1.
"Its normal function is to turn off immune responses at the
proper time so you don't get collateral normal tissue damage as
a result of the immune response," Topalian said in an interview.
"Cancers can co-opt the PD-1 pathway so they can, in
essence, fly below the radar of the immune system," she said.
Topalian and colleagues tested this drug in 296 patients
with various advanced cancers who had not responded to standard
therapies. Of those receiving the anti-PD-1 therapy, 236 who
started treatment by July 2011 were analyzed for tumor response.
In the study, there were 31 patients in the trial whose
tumors had regressed at least 12 months prior to being analyzed,
and among that group, two-thirds had a response that persisted
for more than a year.
"It's the durability of these responses that is particularly
impressive," Topalian said.
James Allison of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, who
did pioneering work on ipilimumab, said lasting cancer response
is really important.
"The key thing isn't just shrinking the tumor. Other drugs
do that. The key is, does the tumor come back?"
About 14 percent of the patients reported serious side
effects, and three patients died from a lung swelling condition
called pneumonitis. Two of the patients who died had lung cancer
and the third had colon cancer.
Topalian said this was about 1 percent of patients and
overall, the side effects were largely manageable. Only 5
percent of patients in the trial dropped out because they could
not tolerate the side effects, she added.
Fouad Namouni, head of Bristol's anti-PD-1 program, said in
a telephone interview that the company has learned to identify
patients at risk of lung reactions and manage the side effect
with steroids.
"We hope that our learning from the activity and safety will
hold in the registration trials," Namouni said.
He said the company wants to advance the drug as quickly as
possible into late-stage clinical trials.
As part of the study, the team also screened 42 patients
before they were treated with PD-1 to see if their tumors
expressed a companion molecule called PD-L1. They noted that
none of the patients whose tumors were negative for PD-L1 had
tumor shrinkage, suggesting a possible strategy for predicting
which patients would benefit from the drug.
Cancer researchers say the drug will likely be tested with
various other treatments to elicit an even more robust response.
