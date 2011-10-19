* Recommends against HPV tests in women under 30
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 A U.S. government-backed
medical panel on Wednesday took a cautious view of a new
generation of cervical cancer tests, discouraging women under
the age of 30 to screen for human papillomavirus as a way to
prevent cancer.
In proposing changes to its 2003 guidelines on cervical
cancer, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said
it still didn't have enough evidence to weight the health
benefits and harms of HPV testing in women older than 30.
Overall, the panel maintained that a Pap smear test in
women between 21 and 65 years of age "substantially" reduces
the number of cervical cancer cases and deaths.
The panel, comprised of primary care physicians who are
experts at evidence-based research, is highly influential in
setting the tone for primary care practice.
It must weigh the potential benefits of early detection of
disease through screenings against the potential harms to
healthy patients who may be subjected unnecessarily to more
invasive procedures or side-effects.
Earlier this month, the task force came under fire from
doctors and cancer patients after recommending against prostate
cancer screening in healthy men. [ID:nN1E7960X7]
It was the subject of a similar controversy in 2009 after
recommending that doctors scale back on routine mammograms in
women in their 40s and 50s to prevent breast cancer.
Under President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, the
services recommended by USPSTF would also have to be covered by
insurance companies with no co-pays or deductibles.
On Wednesday, the task force largely aligned with general
practice and cancer societies' guidelines on screening for
cervical cancer it terms of frequency and age group-specific
recommendations.
Maintaining the recommendation of screening women every
three years, the panel said it found "little to no benefit" in
screening women older than 65 who had been previously tested
and no impact on women younger than 21.
Previously, USPSTF's recommendations applied to women of 21
years old or within three years of becoming sexually active.
FALSE POSITIVES
However, USPSTF was more skeptical of HPV testing and
so-called "liquid-based" Pap tests, which have largely replaced
the conventional Pap smear in the United States.
After reviewing all clinical data available on the subject,
the panel recommended against HPV tests, alone or in
combination with a Pap, in women under 30, noting that
screening for HPV causes more false positive cancer results
than the Pap smear alone.
"There are no clinically important differences between
liquid-based and conventional cytology" in cervical cancer
detection, the task force said. For women over 30, evidence
remains insufficient to weigh HPV test harms and benefits.
HPV is a common virus that causes warts, including genital
warts. Usually, the immune system clears the infection, but
persistent infection with certain strains of HPV leads to
cervical cancer in some women.
In recent years, tests for those "high-risk" HPV strains
have been developed to help in screening for the disease. A few
HPV tests are approved for use, along with Pap tests, for
screening women age 30 or older. In younger women, the HPV
virus, while common, often clears out on its own.
Every year, about 12,000 U.S. women are diagnosed with
cervical cancer and a third of them die from it. HPV, a
sexually-transmitted virus, is the most common cause of such
cancer, which predominantly strikes middle-aged women.
In a regular Pap, a doctor swabs or scrapes cells from the
cervix to examine them under a microscope to find cancer or
precancerous changes. Some have raised concerns that the Pap
may not be able to detect some cell changes, but the routine
test is greatly credited for a steep decline in cervical cancer
deaths the United States has seen since the 1950s.
With HPV tests, doctors analyze a swipe of cells for
presence of viral DNA. The liquid-based Pap version allows the
cervix cells to be used for HPV testing.
"We believe that this type of decision (showing no
difference between liquid-based and conventional Pap) could
create a stir in the women's health community, given the near
complete conversion to liquid-based tests," Capitol Street
analyst Ipsita Smolinski wrote in a note ahead of the release.
Makers of liquid-based tests include Hologic Inc (HOLX.O)
and Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX.N), while Qiagen (QGEN.O) makes
the convention Pap smear test.
USPSTF is collecting public comment on the proposed
recommendation changes. To see them, see 1.usa.gov/4xXexl.
