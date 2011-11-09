LONDON Nov 9 Using GlaxoSmithKline's
Cervarix vaccine to protect girls against the HPV virus that
causes cervical cancer is so effective that health authorities
could reduce the need for later cervical screening, scientists
said on Wednesday.
Researchers from Finland and the United States who published
two studies in The Lancet Oncology journal found Cervarix
"offers excellent protection" against two key strains of the
human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly when given to young
adolescent girls before they become sexually active.
The studies also found the vaccine partially protects
against several other cancer-causing HPV types that it is not
specifically designed to target, giving protection against a
group of strains that together cause about 85 percent of
cervical cancer worldwide.
"Provided that organised vaccination programmes achieve high
coverage in early adolescents before sexual debut, HPV
vaccination has the potential to substantially reduce the
incidence of cervical cancer, probably allowing the modification
of screening programmes," said Matti Lehtinen from the
University of Tampere in Finland, who worked on the studies.
He said that as a result of the findings health experts in
Finland, one of the first countries to introduce nationwide HPV
vaccination campaigns in 2007, should consider cutting cervical
screening programmes down to just a once-in-a-lifetime test at
around the age of 25 to 30 to check the vaccine has been fully
effective.
"You should not have two measures on top of each other if
one is already efficient enough," he said in a telephone
interview. "This could certainly mean lots of savings in terms
of costs of screening."
GSK's two-strain vaccine targets HPV types 16 and 18 that
are responsible for about 70 percent of cervical cancers. Rival
drugmaker Merck also makes an HPV vaccine called Gardasil which
protects against 16, 18 and two other strains of the virus.
Cancer of the cervix is the second most common cancer in
women worldwide, with about 500,000 new cases and 250,000 deaths
each year, according to the World Health Organisation.
Virtually all cases are linked to genital infection with HPV,
the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract.
Several developed nations have in recent years introduced
nationwide HPV vaccination programmes for girls and young women.
In the United States, for example, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention currently recommends girls and women aged
between 11 and 26 should get either Cervarix or Gardasil.
Lehtinen said these vaccinations could eventually cut the
need for nationwide cervical smear screens that are usually done
every few years in women from around the age of 25 onwards.
The two Lancet Oncology studies both looked at Cervarix.
The first, which included almost 20,000 healthy women aged
between 15 and 25 from 14 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin
America, and North America, found the shot gave high rates of
protection against high-grade cervical precancers, early
development of a condition called adenocarcinoma, and 12 other
cancer-causing HPV types.
In a second study the vaccine showed increased
cross-protection against other cancer-causing HPV types 31, 33,
45, and 51 in different groups of women.
"Our results show that cross-protective efficacy might
provide substantial additional protection against cervical
cancer," said Cosette Wheeler from the University of New Mexico
in the United States, who co-led the second study.
In a commentary about the findings published in the same
journal, Mark Schiffman and Sholom Wacholder from the U.S.
National Cancer Institute said that increasing coverage,
particularly of as yet sexually-naive young girls, "is now the
most important public-health issue in HPV vaccination efforts".
