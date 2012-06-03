* Avastin patients lived for median 11.2 months vs 9 months
* Discussions under way with health regulators
By Deena Beasley
CHICAGO, June 3 Colorectal cancer patients
treated with a follow-up round of Avastin fare better than those
given chemotherapy alone after their disease has worsened,
according to results of a large clinical trial.
Avastin, sold by Roche, is approved as a first-line
or second-line treatment for colorectal cancer, but not for
both. Sales of the drug, also known as bevacizumab, totaled $5.3
billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion) last year.
"By simply switching chemotherapy drugs when the cancer
progresses and continuing with bevacizumab, we can make
second-line treatment even more powerful," said Dr. Dirk Arnold,
director of Germany's Hubertus Wald Tumor Center of University
Cancer Center Hamburg, and a trial investigator.
First-line treatment is initial treatment, while second-line
treatment occurs after cancer starts showing signs of
progression.
Avastin is an antibody that blocks vascular endothelial
growth factor, or VEGF, a protein tumors need to grow
nutrient-providing blood vessels. It is approved in the United
States for treating glioblastoma, colorectal, lung and kidney
cancers.
"A fundamental feature and importance of this study is that
it does confirm our hypothesis that continuing to inhibit VEGF
throughout the lifetime of a tumor can reduce its growth and
survival," said Sandra Horning, head of global development at
Roche's Genentech unit.
The Phase III study involved 820 patients with metastatic,
inoperable colorectal cancer who had been treated with standard
first-line chemotherapy and Avastin. Once their disease
worsened, they were randomized to receive either Avastin and a
different chemo drug, or the chemo drug and a placebo.
Patients in the Avastin group lived for a median of 11.2
months, compared with 9.8 months for the chemotherapy-alone
group. The research was presented on Sunday at a meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Genentech said some doctors were already using Avastin as a
follow-up regimen for colon cancer patients who had relapsed,
and it is talking with regulators about changing the drug's
label to include the latest findings.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Peter Cooney)