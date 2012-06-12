LONDON, June 12 Diesel engine exhausts cause
cancer in humans, World Health Organisation experts said on
Tuesday in a decision which raises the risk rating of diesel
fumes based on evidence of links to lung and bladder cancer.
In an announcement likely to cause consternation among car
and truck makers, the International Agency for Research on
Cancer (IARC), the WHO's cancer department, reclassified diesel
exhausts from its group 2A of probable carcinogens to its group
1 substances that have definite links to cancer.
"The (expert) working group found that diesel exhaust is a
cause of lung cancer and also noted a positive association with
an increased risk of bladder cancer," IARC said in a statement.
The decision is a result of a week-long meeting of
independent experts who assessed the latest scientific evidence
on the cancer-causing potential of diesel and gasoline exhausts.
The group said gasoline exhaust fumes should be classified
as "probably carcinogenic to humans", a finding that was
unchanged from the previous IARC assessment made in 1989.
