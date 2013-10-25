Oct 25 A type of HIV medicine that stops the
AIDS virus from entering immune system cells could in future be
put to work against cancer in new combination therapies being
developed by drug companies.
Interest in using so-called CCR5 inhibitors to fight tumours
was fuelled last year when U.S. researchers, testing the drugs
on mice, reported a marked reduction in aggressive breast cancer
cells spreading to the animals' lungs.
Researchers from the Thomas Jefferson University Kimmel
Cancer Center described the results as "dramatic" after they
were published in the Journal of Cancer Research.
Now industry analysts at Citi believe Merck & Co Inc
is set to take things to the next stage by testing its CCR5 drug
vicriviroc in cancer patients. The product was abandoned as a
treatment for HIV in 2010 following an unsuccessful study.
Pfizer Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb - which
also have similar drugs in their portfolios - could follow suit,
Citi said in a note on Friday.
Asked to comment on the suggestion that it would start
testing vicriviroc in patients in 2014 as part of a combination
therapy for cancer, a spokesman for Merck said: "We have not
disclosed any such plans."
Citi said it expected vicriviroc to re-enter clinical
testing in combination with cancer immunotherapy as Merck
explores its potential across multiple tumour types, including
melanoma, colorectal, breast, prostate and liver cancer.
Immunotherapy, which harnesses the body's immune system to
fight cancer, is a hot new area for cancer research, with some
experts predicting the approach will in future form the backbone
of many cancer treatments.
However, drug combinations are expected to be critical to
its success as oncologists will need to block cancer cells on
several fronts at once.
One option is to combine two immunotherapies, while another
approach, also being pursued by other companies like Roche
Holding AG and AstraZeneca Plc, is to combine
immunotherapy medicines with different drug types.
CCR5 inhibitors are one such option, given the encouraging
signals from pre-clinical research. As these drugs have already
been studied in HIV, their development could be relatively
rapid.
Pfizer could also start clinical trials in cancer with its
approved CCR5 drug Selzentry, which is currently marketed for
HIV via the ViiV Healthcare alliance with GlaxoSmithKline Plc
and Shionogi & Co Ltd.
Bristol, meanwhile, has a dual CCR2/5 inhibitor in mid-stage
Phase II development, which is being tested for diabetes and
kidney disease.