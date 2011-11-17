* GAVI gives green light to HPV vaccination in 9 countries
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 17 The GAVI international
immunisations group has agreed to fund the roll-out of vaccines
against cervical cancer in developing countries, offering
protection against a disease that kills one woman every two
minutes.
Nearly 90 percent of the 275,000 deaths every year occur in
poor nations, where cervical screening programmes that are
routine in rich nations are virtually non-existent.
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation said up to
2 million girls in nine developing countries could be protected
from cervical cancer by 2015 under the programme, which still
depends on negotiating a final price deal with manufacturers.
Nina Schwalbe, its managing director for policy and
performance, said discussions were ongoing with the makers of
the world's two approved HPV vaccines, Merck & Co Inc
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a sexually transmitted
virus that causes most cases of cervical cancer.
Adolescent girls are commonly vaccinated against HPV in
Europe and the United States but the greatest need for the
vaccine is actually in the developing world, where the burden of
disease is far higher.
"For women in developing countries this is the only option,"
Schwalbe said in a telephone interview from Dhaka, where a GAVI
board meeting gave the green light to the initiative.
"The introduction of an HPV vaccine is a major public
breakthrough -- but to date this vaccine has only been available
for women who live in developed countries."
For GAVI, which was set up a decade ago with backing from
governments and Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates,
the decision to back HPV vaccination marks a step change, since
until now it has been focused on vaccinating infants.
Merck's Gardasil and GSK's Cervarix are designed for use in
girls aged between 10 and 13 years.
The first developing countries could be up and running with
vaccination programmes from 2013, with Rwanda and Vietnam --
both of which have conducted pilot vaccination programmes --
likely to be among the first.
U.S. drugmaker Merck said earlier this year it would offer
GAVI its Gardasil shot at a discounted price of $5 per dose,
implying a cost of $15 for a three-dose course. Schwalbe
described this as "a good starting offer".
Britain's GSK has not made a public price offer.
GAVI's move to close inequalities in access to HPV
vaccination was welcomed by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon,
who also praised a separate plan by the Geneva-based group to
open a funding window for vaccines against the rubella virus,
which can lead to birth defects.
