* Mammogram testimonials may not be so accurate
* Many women were not actually saved by their mammogram
* Doctors say it may be time to screen less aggressively
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Oct 24 Many women who have survived
breast cancer often say it was a mammogram that "saved their
life," a powerful testimonial that can encourage other women to
get regular breast cancer screening tests.
But what are the chances that the test actually saved a
woman's life? Not that great, according to a new analysis
published in the Archives of Internal Medicine on Monday.
"The numbers suggest that at most, 13 percent of those
diagnosed with breast cancer have been helped. That means the
other 87 percent have not been helped," Dr. Gilbert Welch of
Dartmouth College, who led the study, said in a telephone
interview.
"That is important when we keep hearing these stories from
breast cancer survivors," he said.
Welch said women who tell their stories about surviving
breast cancer can be a powerful inducement for other women to
get tested for breast cancer, and as mammogram technology has
improved, the chances are even greater that doctors will find
something suspicious.
But early detection for some women may not be much of a
benefit, especially if a cancer is slow growing, Welch and
colleagues say. And many women may be diagnosed and treated for
a cancer growing so slowly it might never have caused any
symptoms or threatened their lives.
The findings add new fodder to the simmering debate over
the benefits of screening healthy people for cancer. Earlier
this month, the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task
Force recommended that healthy men not get a common blood test
for prostate cancer, causing an uproar among cancer specialists
who fear more men will die from prostate cancer.
In 2009, the same group recommended that women under 50 not
get routine mammograms. For women 50 and older, it recommended
the test only every other year, rather than yearly, causing an
outcry from breast cancer advocacy groups.
But screening tests have both benefits and risks, says
Welch, who views the current debate as positive for patients
who are starting to think more about the risks of screening.
An earlier study by Welch found that routine screening for
prostate cancer has resulted in as many as 1 million American
men being diagnosed with tumors who might otherwise have
suffered no ill effects from them.
In the latest study, Welch and colleagues looked to see how
much mammography reduces deaths from breast cancer.
They found that for 50-year-old women whose breast cancers
were diagnosed by a mammogram, there was a 13 percent chance
that the screening test saved her life.
The question, then, becomes how to preserve the benefit of
mammogram without exposing so many women to the harms of
overdiagnosis -- which include being treated for cancers that
might not cause harm, Welch said.
He said breast cancer screening technology has become
better and better at spotting tiny cancers on the assumption
that the earlier a cancer is detected, the better the chances
of cancer survival.
But Welch said as treatments for breast cancer get better,
the need for very early diagnosis is less great.
"For years we've been looking harder and harder for cancer.
I think the time has come to ask the question, 'What if we
looked a little less hard?'"
Dr. Timothy Wilt of the Minneapolis Veterans
Administration, who wrote a commentary on the findings in the
same journal, said the study gives doctors science-based
information to share with patients, who are often influenced by
anecdotes.
"Because survivor stories are often so powerful, but
inaccurate, they can result in people making healthcare
decisions that are not science based and may be wrong," he
said.
