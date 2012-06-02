By Deena Beasley
CHICAGO, June 2 Adding cancer drug Avastin to
standard chemotherapy doubled the length of time a certain group
of advanced ovarian cancer patients lived without their disease
getting worse, according to results of a clinical trial.
After a median follow-up of 13.5 months, 75 percent of
Avastin patients had a recurrence of cancer, compared to 91
percent of those who received chemotherapy alone.
The median time to disease progression or death was 6.7
months in the combination group and 3.4 months in the
chemotherapy group.
"A lot of drugs have been tested in this situation," said Dr
Eric Pujade-Lauraine, head ofG roup d'Investigateurs Nationaux
pour l'Etude des Cancers Ovariens, an ovarian cancer clinical
trials cooperative group based in Paris.
"It is the first time that a Phase 3 trial has shown a
significant difference," said Pujade-Lauraine, the study's lead
investigator.
The study, to be presented on Saturday at a meeting here of
the American Society of Clinical Oncology, involved 361 women
whose cancer had stopped responding to traditional
platinum-based chemotherapy.
Avastin, developed by Roche's Genentech unit, is an antibody
that blocks the growth of blood vessels tumors need to survive
and grow. It is approved in the U.S. for treating glioblastoma,
colorectal, lung and kidney cancers.
The drug, also known as bevacizumab, is also approved in
Europe for previously untreated ovarian cancer and is under
review for use in previously treated ovarian cancer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year revoked its
conditional approval of Avastin as a treatment for breast cancer
because, although there was evidence that it slowed progression
of the disease, there was no conclusive data showing that it
extended the lives of breast cancer patients.
A Genentech spokeswoman said the company is waiting for
final overall survival results from all of its ovarian cancer
studies, expected by next year, and th en plans to discuss its
next steps with the FDA.
An estimated 230,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with
ovarian cancer each year. Most are not diagnosed before the
cancer has spread, and up to 70 percent of them die within five
years.
"Ultimately, almost all the patients with ovarian cancer
will develop chemotherapy resistance," Pujade-Lauraine said.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; editing by Carol Bishopric)