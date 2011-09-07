* World Cancer Research Fund urges action to stop
preventable cancers
* Focus is on curbing smoking, improving diets, reducing
alcohol use
* This month's U.N. summit is "once in a generation"
opportunity
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 7 Healthier lifestyles and better
diets could prevent up to 2.8 million cases of cancer each year,
the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) said on Wednesday, calling
on governments to "avoid a public health disaster".
The number of global cancers has increased by a fifth in
less than a decade to around 12 million new cases a year, and
along with other chronic diseases like heart and lung disease
and diabetes are the world's biggest health challenges, the Fund
said.
In a report released two weeks before a United Nations
summit on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the charity said
political leaders had a "once in a generation" opportunity to
tackle a wave of cancer and other lifestyle diseases.
Global health experts say many deaths from NCDs, including
around a third of all common cancers, could be prevented by
curbing excessive alcohol intake, improving diets, discouraging
smoking and promoting more physical activity.
But these measures often need government action such as
taxation, regulation and advertising curbs, bringing politicians
into conflict with tobacco, food and alcohol industries.
"With millions of lives at risk around the world, the stakes
are incredibly high," said Martin Wiseman, WCRF's medical and
scientific adviser.
"People are still unaware that risk factors such as alcohol
and obesity affect cancer risk, while at the same time, from
television advertising to the pricing of food, our society works
in a way that discourages people from adopting healthy habits."
Non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease,
diabetes and respiratory diseases kill 36 million people a year,
according to the U.N.'s Geneva-based health agency, the World
Health Organisation. Over the next 20 years, this epidemic is
projected to accelerate and that by 2030, the number of deaths
from NCDs could reach 52 million a year.
While they are often thought of as diseases of the rich
world, NCDs actually disproportionately affect people in poorer
nations. More than 80 percent of NCD deaths are among people
living in low and middle income countries.
The WCRF said around seven million of the 12 million cancer
cases diagnosed each year are in developing countries and that
figure is also predicted to rise dramatically.
"Unless we act now..the charity appeals of the future will
not be just for disasters and famines, but to pay for cancer
care," Kate Allen, the fund's director of science and
communications, told reporters at the briefing.
The U.N. meeting, slated for Sept. 19 and 20 in New York, is
only the second ever such high-level meeting to be convened on a
threat to global health -- the first, a decade ago, was
dedicated to fighting HIV and AIDS.
But there are already fears the summit could be ineffective,
with major rich-world players such as the United States, Europe
and Japan reluctant to commit to taxes, regulations and targets
for reducing the burden of these diseases.
"The real problem is not coming up with new solutions, the
real problem is having the will to implement what we already
know," said Wiseman.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Rosalind Russell)