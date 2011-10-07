* US panel downgrades recommendation
* Panel says test does more harm than good
CHICAGO Oct 7 A U.S. government panel
recommended against routine prostate cancer screening on Friday
because widespread screening causes more harm than good.
The report from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had
been leaked to the press before the official release and was
first reported by CNN on Thursday.
The same panel caused a media storm in 2009 after it
recommended doctors scale back on routine mammograms for women
in their 40s and 50s.
The panel, which advises the government on health
prevention measures, has now downgraded its recommendation on
prostate cancer screening to a "D", which means it recommends
against the service because "there is moderate or high
certainty that the service has no net benefit or that the harms
outweigh the benefits."
Previously the panel had said there was not enough evidence
to make a call.
The new guidelines are meant to discourage use of
prostate-specific antigen or PSA tests that measure levels in
the blood of a protein made in the prostate.
Studies have shown that widespread use of PSA tests have
resulted in high rates of false positives and overtreatment for
an often slow-growing cancer that might never have caused
harm.
In addition, the treatments -- usually surgery and
radiation -- are not benign and frequently result in impotence
and incontinence.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Editing by
Sandra Maler)