* US panel downgrades recommendation

* Panel says test does more harm than good

CHICAGO Oct 7 A U.S. government panel recommended against routine prostate cancer screening on Friday because widespread screening causes more harm than good.

The report from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had been leaked to the press before the official release and was first reported by CNN on Thursday.

The same panel caused a media storm in 2009 after it recommended doctors scale back on routine mammograms for women in their 40s and 50s.

The panel, which advises the government on health prevention measures, has now downgraded its recommendation on prostate cancer screening to a "D", which means it recommends against the service because "there is moderate or high certainty that the service has no net benefit or that the harms outweigh the benefits."

Previously the panel had said there was not enough evidence to make a call.

The new guidelines are meant to discourage use of prostate-specific antigen or PSA tests that measure levels in the blood of a protein made in the prostate.

Studies have shown that widespread use of PSA tests have resulted in high rates of false positives and overtreatment for an often slow-growing cancer that might never have caused harm.

In addition, the treatments -- usually surgery and radiation -- are not benign and frequently result in impotence and incontinence.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Editing by Sandra Maler)