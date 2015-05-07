(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK May 7 New therapies that clinical data
show can eliminate blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma
in 40 percent to 90 percent of patients may have to be
genetically modified to include a switch that shields healthy
cells from attack.
The therapies could generate tens of billions of dollars in
annual sales for drugmakers including Kite Pharma and
Juno Therapeutics Inc, once they are approved.
The therapies involve using what are known as CAR T cells,
which are white blood cells taken from the body and genetically
modified to have the cancer-spotting traits of antibodies. These
cells can circulate inside a person for years, even a lifetime,
relentlessly seeking out cancerous growth.
But a third of the patients in some trials given CAR T cells
have developed life-threatening fevers and inflammation. Doctors
say the reason is that the modified T cells cause inflammation
because they kill so many cancer cells so quickly. Another
concern is that when the therapies are eventually targeted at
solid tumors such as lung or kidney cancer, they could also
attack healthy cells containing the same protein that's the
target of the anti-cancer therapy.
As a result, some drugmakers are building in "switches" to
suppress CAR T cells if serious side effects emerge, or to make
them self-destruct if they attack healthy tissue, according to
Reuters interviews with company executives. The switches involve
an additional receptor on the CAR T cell that can be controlled
by giving the patient a second medication, such as the
widely-used cancer drug Rituxan.
The so-called suicide switches being developed for CAR T
cells are a refinement of the body's own natural process of
apoptosis, by which defective or unneeded cells are programmed
to self-destruct.
Approval of the new therapies to combat blood cancers are
not expected for perhaps another three or four years, analysts
said. Approval for therapies to fight solid tumors will take
years longer, they said.
Intrexon Corp and Cellectis SA are among
the leading switch makers and could become acquisition targets
or licensing partners for drugmakers that need their technology,
according to analysts.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc and Cellectis have
their own pipeline of switches and experimental CAR T cells.
Intrexon has given Ziopharm Oncology Inc exclusive
oncology rights to its switches. Juno has built safety switches
into at least two therapies, including JCAR014 for patients with
advanced leukemias.
Kite has decided against using suicide switches until it
better understands how its CAR T cells work in patients. Other
major players, including Bluebird Bio and Swiss
drugmaker Novartis AG, have not disclosed their plans.
For a Factbox, see:
"If you can delete the engineered T cells at will, there
will be a lot more comfort" in using CAR T cells, said Dr.
Laurie Glimcher, an immunologist and dean of Weill Cornell
Medical College in New York, who is not involved in any of the
studies. "If you have any evidence they are hitting normal
tissues, bang! You 'suicide' them out."
Having the switches would give researchers more courage to
test T cells against solid tumors, by far the biggest potential
market for cancer drugs. "The goal is to make them available and
effective for tumors for which we now have no good treatments,
like pancreatic, ovarian and head and neck cancer," Glimcher
said.
Shares of most CAR T cell companies have risen sharply in
the past 12 months, with Bluebird gaining 650 percent,
Cellectis up 500 percent and Ziopharm gaining 200 percent.
Kite stock has more than doubled since it went public last
June, while Juno shares have risen 19 percent since its IPO in
December. Shares of Bellicum, which lags competitors in drug
development, have slipped 7 percent since its own Nasdaq debut
in December. Intrexon, led by billionaire biotech investor R.J.
Kirk, has gained 160 percent in the past year.
FLIPPING THE SWITCH
Most CAR T cells target a protein, or antigen, called CD19
found on the surface of B-cells, a type of white blood cell
associated with blood cancers.
There have been at least six deaths and scores of severe
inflammatory reactions from the treatments in clinical trials
that landed patients in intensive care units. Although doctors
have stabilized most patients with steroids and
anti-inflammatory drugs, their safety is expected to face close
scrutiny from regulators.
The effect of the self-destruct switches is also far from
assured. Only a few, including ones from Bellicum, Juno and
Ziopharm, are currently in clinical trials or expected to begin
trials this year. Dozens of others are on the drawing boards.
"Nobody knows how they will be applicable in the real
world," said Ran Nussbaum, co-founder of the Pontifax Group
which holds more than 2 million Kite shares.
Greg Frost, health sector chief at Intrexon, believes
switches will become standard because of how long CAR T cells
can circulate in the body.
"About 70 million of the patient's T cells are removed,
engineered, and put back into the patient. Those cells will ramp
up and multiply in the body nearly 1,000 fold," Frost said.
"That rush is very powerful in controlling cancer, but they're
off on their own."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to comment on
whether safety switches for CAR T cells would affect their
approval, citing their very early stage of development.
So far, CAR T cell trials mostly involve patients with
advanced blood cancers who had no other options, making the
potential risks acceptable.
That won't be the case when drugmakers test the therapies in
less ill patients or people with solid tumors. Antigen targets
found on solid tumors are far more likely to also reside in
healthy tissue, which the experimental drugs could strike.
That could put players without switches, like Kite, and
possibly Bluebird and Novartis, at a disadvantage, said Wedbush
Securities analyst David Nierengarten.
"When Kite pursues solid tumors, they will need to
incorporate some sort of switch to prevent serious adverse
reactions," he said.
Kite plans at least four trials this year of CAR T cell
therapies for leukemias and lymphomas, none using switches.
Chief Executive Arie Belldegrun said the company is acting on
the advice of its partners at the National Cancer Institute.
Kite "decided not to complicate the products further by
introducing switches," Belldegrun said. The company might
reconsider if side effects become a bigger problem. But suicide
switches could also neutralize the beneficial anti-cancer
effects of the CAR T cells, putting terminal patients back at
death's door, he said.
Christopher Clark, co-portfolio manager of RS Investments
Growth Funds, which holds major stakes in Kite, Juno and
Bluebird, expects safety switches will soon become fundamental
technology.
"Every player in this space will eventually have them,
because to move from B cells (blood cancers) to solid tumors, it
seems like they are a must have," Clark said.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and John Pickering)