Nov 11 Cancom SE

* news: cancom strong third quarter - new record year in sight

* 9M sales revenues eur 583.1 m (+39.7 % y-o-y)

* 9M ebitda adjusted eur 37.6 m (+64.9 % y-o-y)

* 9M ebitda margin 6.4 % (9m/2013: 5.5 %)

* Expects to achieve new record results in 2014

* Is optimistic to achieve sales revenues of approx. Eur 800 million and an ebitda of at least eur 50 million in 2014