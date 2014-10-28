Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Cancom Se
* Cancom se / key word(s): preliminary results
* 9M preliminary ebita 28.2 million eur
* 9M revenue rose 39.7 percent to 583.1 million eur
* Says cancom increased consolidated sales revenues for q3 according to provisional figures up to eur 208.4 million
* Says group ebitda adjusted for an one-off effect for q3 was eur 15.5 million
* Says expects future savings of eur 0.3 million per year Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)