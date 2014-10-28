Cancom Se

* Cancom se / key word(s): preliminary results

* 9M preliminary ebita 28.2 million eur

* 9M revenue rose 39.7 percent to 583.1 million eur

* Says cancom increased consolidated sales revenues for q3 according to provisional figures up to eur 208.4 million

* Says group ebitda adjusted for an one-off effect for q3 was eur 15.5 million

* Says expects future savings of eur 0.3 million per year