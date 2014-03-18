FRANKFURT, March 18 Cancom SE : * Says dividend proposal of EUR 0.40 per share for the 2013 financial year * Says 2013 consolidated sales were up 10 % year-on-year from EUR 558.1 million

to EUR 613.8 million * Says 2013 consolidated EBITA EUR 25.5 million compared with EUR 22.2 million

in the same period in the previous year * Says expects gross profit and EBITDA for the group to increase substantially

in 2014