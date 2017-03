Feb 9 Candriam Investors Group, a pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm, named Matthieu David as head of its Italian division.

David joins from BNP Paribas Investment Partners where he was the director of external distribution in Italy.

David will report to Renato Guerriero, the global head of European client relations.

Candriam also hired Alessandro Malinverno and Ergys Luga to join the sales and distribution team in Italy. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)