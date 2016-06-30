UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
June 30 Superior Plus Corp said it had terminated a C$324 million ($251 million) deal to buy fellow Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp after failing to agree on terms.
The scrapping of the deal comes three days after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opposed the merger, saying the companies were two of the three manufacturers of a chemical needed to whiten wood pulp for paper production.
The companies, however, had received approval from Canada's antitrust regulator on Tuesday. The deal was announced last October. ($1 = 1.2931 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.