By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 6 Canexus Corp,
the developer of Canada's first dedicated oil train terminal,
said on Wednesday it was talking to interested parties about
potentially selling its 70,000 barrel-per-day loading facility
in Bruderheim, Alberta.
In a second-quarter earnings call, recently appointed Chief
Executive Officer Doug Wonnacott said Canexus was looking at
potential divestments to strengthen its balance sheet and there
was interest in certain chemicals assets as well as Bruderheim.
Chemicals and handling company Canexus also owns chemicals
plants in Canada and Brazil.
Wonnacott said Canexus could retain a stake in the
Bruderheim facility, or potentially sell it off altogether.
"At this point in time we have not been specific as to
whether we are looking to maintain a majority position, maintain
a minority position or a 100 percent sell-off. We are continuing
to have conversations with interested parties," he said.
Asked what sort of partner Canexus would consider bringing
in to Bruderheim, Wonnacott said the company would look for
interested parties to bring value in the form of capital or
operating expertise.
Canexus spearheaded Canada's crude-by-rail boom, becoming
the first company to ship crude from Alberta to markets across
North America on mile-long unit trains.
But cost overruns and lengthy delays at Bruderheim have
unnerved investors and put the company's balance sheet under
pressure, fuelling speculation the terminal could be sold off.
After several poor quarters, investors were also cheered
after the market close on Tuesday when the company reported a
second-quarter cash operating profit of C$29.2 million, up 52
percent from a year earlier.
Canexus shares rose 7.7 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday to C$5.03.
The Bruderheim terminal has been shut down since June to
expand capacity to 70,000 bpd and will require further work to
ease bottlenecks before it can reach full capacity of 100,000
bpd by 2015.
Wonnacott said the shutdown, expected to be finished by the
end of August, would affect third quarter earnings.
"The stock has reacted strongly. There have been a lot of
disappointments for investors over the last several quarters and
this quarter had no disappointments," said BMO Capital Markets
analyst Joel Jackson. "But Q3 will be a very messy quarter and
we see a limited upside for the stock."
(Editing by David Gregorio)