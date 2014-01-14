(Removes erroneous reference to Cenovus Energy Inc owning Cold
Lake system in sixth paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 14 The total cost of
building Canada's first crude-by-rail unit-train terminal is
expected to jump by 40 percent to around C$315 million ($289
million), operating company Canexus Corp said on
Tuesday.
The Bruderheim rail terminal near Edmonton, Alberta, loaded
its first shipments of Canadian oil sands crude onto rail cars
in December. Its initial target had been to transport 50,000
barrels per day to U.S. markets by last November.
Canexus did not give a reason for the rising costs. In
December, Chief Executive Officer Gary Kubera said delays were
the result of normal project activity such as completing
construction and going through commissioning activities.
Kubera said in Tuesday's statement the company was
disappointed with the revised cost estimate, but said the site
has attractive future development opportunities.
The company now anticipates loading 14-unit trains in
February, equivalent to around 30,000 bpd.
By the middle of 2014 Canexus expects to have finished work
to expand capacity to around 100,000 bpd as a second supply
pipeline from the Cold Lake system is connected to the terminal.
At present, the terminal is loading Access Western Blend
crude from MEG Energy's Stonefell storage facility.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)