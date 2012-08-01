(Removes reference to "positive data" in paragraph 1 and 4,
clarifying that CEO says she does not have final data)
* To publish interim results from clinical trial at end-Q3
* Will take 3-4 years for drug to reach market
* Shares close up 11.8 percent in Tel Aviv
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Aug 1 Can-Fite BioPharma
expects to publish data at the end of the third quarter
regarding the safety and efficacy of its CF101 drug under
development for the treatment of psoriasis, the Israeli
company's acting CEO said on Wednesday.
CF101, a small molecule oral drug, is in advanced clinical
development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory
diseases such as psoriasis, which affects the skin, and
rheumatoid arthritis.
Can-Fite acting CEO and founder Pnina Fishman said the
company was conducting a Phase II/III clinical study involving
300 patients in the United States, Europe and Israel.
"We are going to have the interim analysis clinical data
towards the end of the third quarter," Fishman told Reuters. "We
hope that we will be able to reproduce the data of the former
Phase II study, which was positive in terms of safety and
efficacy."
Shares in Can-Fite closed up 11.8 percent in Tel Aviv trade
after the clinical trial's investigators presented their
findings to investors.
The most effective treatments for psoriasis on the market
are biological drugs focused on blocking the inflammatory factor
in the body that causes the disease.
Though the drugs are effective, patients may suffer from
adverse events that can cause inflammatory conditions as well as
depression and sepsis, Fishman said. The cost of treatment per
patient is about $20,000 a year and over time patients can stop
responding to the drugs.
"There is a need for another type of drug that won't be so
expensive and will not induce adverse events," Fishman said.
CF101 is administered as a tablet twice daily while the
biological drugs must be administered intravenously.
"We will position it in the market so that the margin of
profit will be high for the company but the cost will be much,
much lower than for the biological drugs," Fishman said.
Can-Fite will need to conduct a Phase III study in addition
to the Phase II/III study underway to obtain approval from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fishman estimated it would
take three to four years to register the drug.
About 2 percent of the world's population suffers from
psoriasis and the market for treatment of the disease is valued
at $3.6 billion a year worldwide. This is estimated to grow to
$8.5 billion by 2017.
Can-Fite has licensed CF101 for the treatment of autoimmune
diseases to Seikagaku Corp in Japan and for rheumatoid
arthritis to Kwang Dong in South Korea. Can-Fite so far has
received $8.5 million in upfront payments.
"There never will be a cure for psoriasis but we would like
to turn it into a disease where the clinical manifestations will
be minimal," Fishman said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)