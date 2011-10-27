* Q3 adj loss/shr C$0.01 vs est loss/shr C$0.05
* Q3 revenue falls 3 pct
* Says U.S. housing remains challenging
(Compares with estimates, adds outlook for lumber demand,
context)
Oct 27 Canadian forest products company Canfor
Corp posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and
forecast slower lumber consumption in North America in the
fourth quarter.
"The U.S. market remains challenging as the economy
struggles to emerge from its slump, and there remains little
prospect of a meaningful recovery in the short term," Chief
Executive Don Kayne said in a statement.
The company, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in Canfor Pulp
Limited Partnership , posted an adjusted loss of 1
Canadian cent a share, compared with analysts' estimates of a
loss of 5 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 3 percent to C$602.1 million, but beat market
expectations of C$593 million.
"We continued to see strong shipment levels and increased
demand for higher-value products in our offshore markets during
the third quarter," Kayne said. He expects Japanese and Korean
markets to remain stable for the rest of the year.
Canfor is one among the several pulp and lumber companies
hit by low pulp prices, high inventories, rising input costs,
falling Chinese demand and a dull U.S. economy, which has hurt
sales of new homes.
Lumber peer West Fraser posted a sharp drop in
profit on Monday, hurt by weak housing demand, while partner
Canfor Pulp and paper maker Domtar warned pulp price
weakness could persist.
Canfor produces oriented strand boards, which, like plywood,
are commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors, softwood
lumber and other wood products.
July-September net loss attributable to shareholders was
C$21.6 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, compared with a
net income of C$9.1 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair and Don Sebastian)