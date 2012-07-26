July 24 Canadian forest products company Canfor
Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled on strong
demand in both North American and offshore markets.
Second-quarter net income attributable to equity
shareholders rose to C$4.5 million ($4.46 million), or 3
Canadian cents per share, from C$2.1 million, or 1 Canadian cent
per share, a year earlier.
The Vancouver-based company's revenue rose 13 percent to
C$700.9 million.
The U.S. housing activity continued to improve, with housing
starts up over 3 percent from the previous quarter and Canadian
housing starts up 12 percent from the previous quarter, Canfor
said.
Rival Norbord Inc earlier in the day posted a
six-fold rise in second-quarter profit on a U.S. housing market
recovery.
Canfor produces softwood lumber, plywood, oriented strand
board (OSB) commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors and
other wood and lumber products.
Canfor, which has a market cap of C$1.67 billion closed at
C$11.68 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0098 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)