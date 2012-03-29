BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
March 29 CanElson Drilling Inc said it will buy privately held CanGas Solutions Ltd in a stock deal worth C$9.7 million as it looks to power its drilling equipment with natural gas to cut fuel costs.
CanGas provides natural gas transport services in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
CanElson will issue about 2.05 million shares to CanGas shareholders. CanElson shares closed at C$4.71 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Oilfield services provider CanElson is speeding up its plans to use both diesel as well cheaper natural gas for its drilling equipment.
CanElson will acquire six natural gas transport trailers, three portable custom engineered natural gas compression systems as part of the deal. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.