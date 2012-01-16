Jan 16 Cominar Real Estate Investment
Trust said it had raised its buyout offer for rival
Canmarc Real Estate Investment Trust as it
accelerates plans to grow outside Québec.
In November, Cominar offered to buy Canmarc -- which owns
and operates retail and office properties across Canada -- for
C$838 million ($821.09 million), which Canmarc had called too
low.
Cominar, which had offered to buy Canmarc units for C$15.30
each, is now offering C$16.50 per unit.
As an alternative, it is offering 0.7607 of Cominar unit for
each Canmarc unit.
Last week, Cominar had extended its offer until Jan. 27.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore;)