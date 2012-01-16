Jan 16 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust said it had raised its buyout offer for rival Canmarc Real Estate Investment Trust as it accelerates plans to grow outside Québec.

In November, Cominar offered to buy Canmarc -- which owns and operates retail and office properties across Canada -- for C$838 million ($821.09 million), which Canmarc had called too low.

Cominar, which had offered to buy Canmarc units for C$15.30 each, is now offering C$16.50 per unit.

As an alternative, it is offering 0.7607 of Cominar unit for each Canmarc unit.

Last week, Cominar had extended its offer until Jan. 27. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore;)