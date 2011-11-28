(Corrects Canmarc's valuation in paragraph one)

Nov 28 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust plans to buy units of Canmarc REIT it does not already own, in a deal that values the latter at C$838 million ($800.38 million)

Cominar, which already owns 15 percent of Canmarc, is the second biggest unitholder and is offering C$15.30 per unit, a premium of 15 percent to Canmarc's Friday close.

Canmarc board of trustees was not prepared to enter into discussions when approached, said Cominar in a statement.

Cominar said Canmarc's unitholders could choose from an all cash offer or exchange each Canmarc Unit they hold for 0.7054 Cominar Units, with an aggregate maximum of 16 million Cominar units available under this option. ($1 = 1.0470 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)