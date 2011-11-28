(Adds details)

* Cominar deal values Canmarc at C$838 mln

* Canmarc trustees did not respond to Cominar's offer for talks

* Deal to add to Cominar's earnings

Nov 28 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust said it plans to buy the units of Canmarc REIT it does not already own in a deal that values the latter at C$838 million ($800.38 million).

Cominar, which already owns 15 percent of Canmarc and is the second biggest unitholder, is offering C$15.30 per unit, a premium of 15 percent to Canmarc's Friday close.

The board of trustees of Canmarc, formerly known as Homburg Canada Real Estate Investment Trust, was not prepared to enter into discussions when approached, Cominar said in a statement.

Canmarc will add 8.8 million square feet of real estate if the deal goes through, it said in a statement, increasing its asset base by 42 percent.

Cominar said Canmarc's unitholders could choose from an all-cash offer or exchange each Canmarc unit they hold for 0.7054 Cominar units, with a total of 16 million Cominar units available under this option.

The transaction will immediately add to Cominar's distributable income, funds from operations and adjusted funds from operation, the company said in a statement.

The transaction will immediately add to Cominar's distributable income, funds from operations and adjusted funds from operation, the company said in a statement.

National Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Caisse Centrale Desjardins have provided Cominar with a commitment to fund the entire consideration payable for Canmarc units and support post-closing refinancing and liquidity requirements. ($1 = 1.0470 Canadian dollars)