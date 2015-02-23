(Adds CN and Unifor unable to reach agreement)
TORONTO Feb 22 Canadian National Railway
said late on Sunday it was unable to reach full
agreement on a negotiated settlement with Unifor, the union
representing 4,800 of its mechanical, clerical and intermodal
staff, and will resume talks on Monday morning.
Canada's No. 1 railway had called for binding arbitration on
Friday when it first announced it was preparing to lock out
employees represented by the union, a move it said could come as
soon as Monday.
"We reiterate that binding arbitration may be the best way
to prevent a labour dispute with Unifor members tomorrow
evening," CN Rail Chief Executive Claude Mongeau said in a
statement late on Sunday.
With the Feb. 23 lockout deadline looming, CN said it had
begun advising customers that it may have to deploy labour
contingency plans.
CN Rail also said it is prepared to supervise
specially-trained employees represented by Unifor who maintain
electric-powered Montreal commuter trains if the union agrees to
allow them to work during any dispute.
Unifor said it has committed to federal mediators that if CN
does lock out Unifor members, the union will not disrupt the
Montreal commuter service.
Unifor, which on Friday called for CN Rail to return to the
bargaining table, said on its Twitter feed on Saturday that the
railway should negotiate a deal rather than seek arbitration.
With protracted contract talks between CN and Unifor at an
impasse, the union had said on Thursday it planned to proceed
with a vote to strike.
Unifor made the decision after CN on Wednesday said it would
unilaterally alter a labour pact covering staff represented by
Unifor if a new accord was not agreed by Feb. 20.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Supriya Kurane in
Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Anupama Dwivedi)