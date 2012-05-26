By Alexandria Sage
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 26 The "Arab Spring" is the
focus of two movies at Cannes this year as film makers present
tentative steps towards democracy on the big screen, one year
after political upheaval in Libya and Egypt.
While both films deal with contemporary events in the Middle
East, "The Oath of Tobruk" ("Le Serment de Tobrouk") is a
French-language documentary about the Libyan war with a highly
subjective slant.
"After the Battle" ("Baad el Mawkeaa") is a fictional
account of the uprising in Cairo from Egyptian director Yousry
Nasrallah.
At the centre of The Oath of Tobruk - which is not included
in the official competition in Cannes - is Bernard-Henri Levy, a
prominent French left-wing intellectual, who is co-director,
narrator and central subject.
The film follows him meeting rebel leaders and convincing
former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to take the lead in the
West's response to the crisis, which resulted in Muammar
Gaddafi's overthrow last year.
"It's a film that tells how the international community ...
can reverse the course of things, stop a massacre and save a
population," Levy told a news conference on Saturday,
accompanied by several Libyan representatives.
Levy always appears camera-ready in his film, wearing a
crisp suit as he walks through rubble, and we see him being
cheered at rallies, greeted by politicians (one of whom likens
Levy to the French Enlightenment writer and philosopher
Voltaire) and interviewed on TV.
We hear little from the rebel leaders themselves and nothing
from the local population.
"Those with a cynical turn of mind might be tempted to
rename it (the film) 'How I Ran the Libyan Revolution'," wrote
British newspaper the Guardian.
At Saturday's press conference - which prompted complaints
because it was held before reporters had viewed the film - Levy
was accompanied by two men, their faces covered by the Syrian
flag, whom he introduced as dissidents who had slipped out of
Syria to attend the film festival.
Given the continued bloodshed there, Levy said his
documentary should be viewed with a double focus - that of a
"war won and one of a tragedy in process".
"The Benghazi of today is called Homs," he said.
LOVE LETTER TO EGYPTIANS
The messy clash between classes, and between the individual
and society, is the subject of Nasrallah's film, set against the
backdrop of the protests in Cairo's Tahrir Square.
"Every day something new happened," director Nasrallah told
reporters, describing last year's revolution.
"All our energy, thoughts, and emotions were focused on
these events and I thought, 'This is the stuff of a film. This
is what film is made of'."
In the movie, the drop in tourism with the outbreak of the
popular revolution has left horseman Mahmoud (Bassem Samra) out
of work.
Manipulated by President Hosni Mubarak's forces, he and
other horsemen terrorise protestors by riding at full speed
through Tahrir Square in a brazen act of intimidation, a
real-life incident that occurred in February 2011.
The film centres on the unlikely relationship between
Mahmoud and a secular divorcee, Reem, played by Menna Shalaby,
who crosses paths with him.
"The revolution is for you, so they stop paying you crumbs,"
Reem implores Mahmoud, who struggles to understand how the
demonstrators can help improve his lot in life.
Nasrallah - who said his cast and crew were harassed while
filming at Tahrir Square at the height of the demonstrations -
called After the Battle a love letter to his country.
"If I made this film, it's because Egypt and the Egyptian
people - who aren't yet used to democracy, who are making their
first steps to recover their dignity, because a dictatorship
makes you hate yourself - these people deserve this love letter
that we wrote for them with this film."
After the Battle is one of 22 films vying for the top prize
at Cannes, the Palme d'Or, to be awarded on Sunday.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Sophie Hares)