By Mike Collett-White
CANNES, France, May 21 The Cannes film festival
is a world way from the tough streets of east London where
British rapper Ben Drew grew up, but the 28-year-old has come to
the glamorous Riviera resort to promote his debut movie "Ill
Manors".
The hard-hitting drama follows six interweaving lives --
junkie, drug dealer, ex-con, gangster, prostitute and central
character Aaron, a kind of moral compass amid the violence, fear
and abuse around him.
The action is set on the streets where Drew, best known by
his stage name Plan B, was raised, and his motivation for
putting a successful music career on hold to direct sprang as
much from social engagement as from a desire to be a star.
"I think a kid can watch this film and go 'think about it',"
he told Reuters in an interview in Cannes, where he is talking
to potential foreign distributors for the picture. It hits
British theatres on June 6.
"Next time he's in the gang environment and is being asked
to do something, just think, maybe you are being manipulated
here," he added in a swanky marquee lounge on the Cannes
beachfront.
Drew could be talking about his character Jake, played by
untrained actor Ryan De La Cruz who was 13 at the time the film
was made. Jake craves acceptance, but his desire to please the
criminals who adopt him leads to tragedy.
The movie has been described by MTV and others as a "hip-hop
musical" -- Drew decided to tell each main character's back
story through a rap track matching the images on screen.
He underlines the link between abuse and neglect of children
and addiction and crime as an adult -- what he calls the
"domino" effect.
The musician believes disadvantaged young people are rarely
motivated to shake off apathy and look for opportunities. He
hopes his film, music and a new charity will help change that.
"I want to put the time -- not just money, but the time into
helping those kids fulfil their potential, and for the first
time have somebody in their lives say 'actually, you're good at
something'," he said.
FILM AND ALBUM
To accompany the movie, Drew is releasing a soundtrack
album, and the title single from it "Ill Manors" has already
come out to critical acclaim.
In it Drew addresses the 2011 riots across Britain, and,
while he says he does not condone them, he wants to show that
society bears some responsibility for alienating what he calls
the "underclass".
The Guardian newspaper called it "the greatest British
protest song in years", underlining Drew's growing reputation as
a socially engaged artist who also enjoys mainstream success.
Drew's 2006 debut album "Who Needs Actions When You Got
Words" was well received, while the follow-up concept album "The
Defamation of Strickland Banks", which saw a switch from hip-hop
to soul, reached number one in Britain.
He said he was in a unique position to tackle issues that
rarely troubled the world of mainstream music.
"The only people who can help kids in this environment is
people who have lived their life," Drew said. "Yes I do know
what it's like, this is where I come from, and I went to prison,
and I was addicted to drugs, but I turned my life around."
He believes he can help others do the same, albeit on a
modest scale.
"Do I think that my film will change the world the way I
want it to? No, but ... even if it's in a small way, I want to
change that world, that environment.
"I'm never going to eradicate the big issues that are there,
but I want to make it better and I know some of the solutions,
especially when it comes to the young kids."
Drew said his interest in cinema was partly inspired by
watching "La Haine", a 1995 black-and-white French film with
similar themes to those of Ill Manors.
"I was so ignorant about international films, I would not
watch black and white ... subtitles no way, and I saw La Haine
and it completely opened up my mind, changed the way I looked at
European cinema."
With music, acting, directing and now charity to keep him
busy, Drew admits he will have to "juggle them better" to
succeed.
"It's definitely all of them. There will be more albums,
more movies, more expression. There could be a book next, who
knows?"
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)