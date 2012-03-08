Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
March 8 Cano Petroleum Inc said on Thursday it filed for bankruptcy along with its units, as continued losses and loan defaults prevented the Texas-based oil and gas producer from raising capital.
Cano said it would ask the Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division to approve a marketing process in which NBI Services Inc would be appointed as a "stalking horse" bidder.
A "stalking horse" is a bidder chosen by a bankrupt company from a pool of potential suitors to make the first bid for its assets, which is used as the base for a sales process.
In the absence of a higher bid, NBI would pay $47.5 million for the reorganized Cano and the amount would then be distributed to creditors, the company said.
The company said it would continue to manage its properties and operate its businesses while it seeks confirmation of its joint plan of reorganization. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.
LONDON, Feb 17 The lure of record high world stock markets gave funds that only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year, data showed on Friday, while emerging markets saw their best week in six months.