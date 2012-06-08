* Unplanted acres likely to be far less than 2011

* Canada canola crop still expected record-large

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 8 Some fields were flooded in the heart of Western Canada's canola belt as farmers headed into the final week of planting, raising the chances of acres going fallow.

Much of Saskatchewan, the top canola-growing province, has received as much as 1-1/2 times more precipitation than normal in the past month, according to the Canadian government's Drought Watch website.

Recent rains left overall crop planting stalled at 84 percent complete in east-central Saskatchewan as of Monday, and it's unlikely more than 93 percent will get seeded there this year, said Grant McLean, cropping management.

Dale Leftwich, who grows wheat and canola at Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, expects to leave 400 of his 3,400 acres unplanted, an improvement over last year's worse floods but a hit to the bottom line with crop prices high.

He had hoped to plant his final acres on Friday, before getting two inches of rain overnight.

"We've got hilltops and sloughs, and the sloughs are much larger than they've been in the past," Leftwich said. "I have a half section (320 acres) that has 100 acres of water on it."

Some roads in the area are also under water, making it difficult for farmers to reach their fields.

Canada is the biggest producer of canola and the top exporter of oats, spring wheat and durum.

Overall growing conditions on the Prairies are a big improvement over the last two years when spring flooding wiped out production on large tracts of land in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Planting is finished in much of Alberta, Manitoba and other areas of Saskatchewan and a record-large canola crop is expected.

"There are these wet, wet pockets that unfortunately guys are having to deal with," McLean said. "But overall, the canola crops (elsewhere) look lovely."

ICE Canada canola futures <0#RS:> reflect the prospects for a big crop, with the new-crop November contract trading at a more than C$40 per tonne discount to the old-crop July contract.

The wet east-central region is home to two major canola-crushing plants at Yorkton - one owned by Richardson International Limited and another jointly by Louis Dreyfus Corp and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Two more canola-crushing plants are nearby, owned by Cargill Ltd at Clavet, Saskatchewan, and another by Bunge Ltd at Harrowby, Manitoba.

Richardson and Cargill own large networks of grain elevators that can gather canola from across the Prairies for their crushing plants, but Louis Dreyfus has a smaller string of elevators and Bunge owns none.

"What we're seeing now is the (cash) basis levels have improved here," Leftwich said.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for Friday through Sunday at Yorkton, Saskatchewan before dry conditions return on Monday.

The deadline for planting crops in Saskatchewan to qualify for crop insurance is June 20, meaning the upcoming week is the last one for widespread seeding. Some farmers may abandon plans for canola and seed shorter-season crops like oats or barley to avoid autumn frosts, McLean said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)