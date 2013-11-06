BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 6 Bunge Ltd, one of the largest crushers of Canadian canola, pegged the 2013/14 crop at a record-large 17.43 million tonnes, well above the government estimate, in a presentation at the Cereals North America conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Wednesday.
Statistics Canada last month pegged Canadian canola production at 15.9631 million tonnes.
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
CHICAGO, March 3 A backlog of grain ships waiting to load at U.S. Pacific Northwest (PNW) ports is threatening to persist into April, prompting key Asian customers to switch purchases to more distant Gulf Coast terminals and sending prices there higher, traders and industry analysts said.
* Kinder Morgan sells 49% interest in Elba Liquefaction company to EIG Global Energy Partners investment funds