* Canola oil exports hit 2.4 mln T 2010/11
* Meal exports nearly 3 mln T 2010/11
* Healthy properties attracting food companies
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 28 Canada is shipping
canola oil and meal in record-high volumes, as new Prairie
crushing plants work to meet growing soaring demand.
Canada, the top exporter of rapeseed variant canola,
shipped 2.4 million tonnes of canola oil and nearly 3 million
tonnes of meal in 2010/11, blowing away previous high-volume
marks, Statistics Canada data showed this week.
Exports for the first three months of the current 2011/12
crop year are also brisk, said one exporter.
"At the heart of it is overall vegetable oil demand," said
Cory McArthur, vice-president of market development for the
Canola Council of Canada. Demand is growing as developing
countries improve their diets, he said.
Canola oil is mainly used as a vegetable oil for cooking or
in foods like salad dressing and margarine. The meal is used to
feed animals, especially cattle.
Demand for canola oil is also accelerating because of its
low saturated fat content and favorable properties for packaged
food production, McArthur said.
Pepsico (PEP.N) Foods, for example, recently switched to
using canola oil in making its Frito Lay potato chips.
"The shift toward healthier eating, whether it's through
food manufacturers looking for healthier oils to use or
consumers athe supermarket, that's a big driver," McArthur
said.
In the last several years, oilseed crushers Cargill Inc
[CARG.UL], Richardson International Limited and Louis Dreyfus
have added capacity to the Prairies, giving farmers incentive
to plant more canola.
Farmers harvested a record-large canola crop of 12.9
million tonnes this autumn, according to Statistics Canada.
"The big thing (in Canada) is ... they've had a lot of
supplies and capacity and they're crushing," said Anne Frick,
senior
oilseeds analyst at Prudential Bache Commodities in New York.
The United States has also been importing more Canadian
canola oil for use in vegetable oil, with biodiesel production
taking up more domestically produced soybean oil, Frick said.
Canada looks to gain its own piece of the U.S. biodiesel
market, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last
month approved Canadian crops under the U.S. goal of blending
36 billion gallons of renewable fuel into transportation fuel
by 2022
[ID:nS1E78S160]
Canada also shipped more to The Netherlands and Germany in
2010/11 for use in biodiesel after weather problems limited
German rapeseed production.
Meanwhile, Canadian canola meal exports have roared back
after the United States lowered restrictions in the last year
against crushers over the presence of salmonella bacteria.
The US, Canada's biggest export meal market, imported
nearly 1.9 million tonnes in the 2010/11 crop year ending July
31, up almost two thirds from the previous year.
Even with more demand for processed canola products,
exports of canola seed have remained strong. Canola exports
reached 7.1 million tonnes in 2010/11 - one of the highest
volumes on record, and this year's shipments are ahead of that
pace.
Canola oil is pricier than soybean oil and palm oil, and
will ultimately see demand wane if it gets too high, Frick
said.
"Edible oils are basically fungible, so their prices can't
get too out of line."
For now, all that demand has farmers likely to plant
another record-large canola crop this spring, weather
permitting.
"It's all tied to the increased production that's tied to
the increased yields," an exporter said. "It's all a good
story."
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)