WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 3 ICE Futures Canada is meeting with traders and brokers to assess whether to change the exchange's trading hours, said President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Vannan, after its key competitors said this week they would expand hours.

"It's something you don't want to make a knee jerk response to, but it's definitely a topic that's on our mind," Vannan said in an interview. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)