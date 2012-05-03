US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil prices fall
* Futures down: Dow 73 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 29.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 3 ICE Futures Canada is meeting with traders and brokers to assess whether to change the exchange's trading hours, said President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Vannan, after its key competitors said this week they would expand hours.
"It's something you don't want to make a knee jerk response to, but it's definitely a topic that's on our mind," Vannan said in an interview. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* 321 units of Xiamen Kinglong buses have been purchased by Saudi Arabia Public Transport Company for use in Mecca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission