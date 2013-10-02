By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 2 Big canola yields in
the northern Plains have eased earlier supply concerns for U.S.
processors, who also look to tap a bin-busting harvest in
Western Canada.
U.S. farmers planted 1.3 million acres of canola in 2013,
but unfavorable weather prevented them planting the crop on
426,711 acres, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm
Services Agency data. A year earlier, under better conditions,
they planted 1.7 million acres of canola, and were unable to
plant on only 6,000.
Yields in North Dakota, however, look to make up for lost
acres after favorable summer weather, industry officials say.
"We were a little concerned early in the crop year because
the acres were disappointing," said Neil Juhnke, chief operating
officer of Northstar Agri Industries, which runs a
canola-crushing plant at Hallock, Minnesota. "But the yields
we're seeing around the plant and in the core of the North
Dakota canola-growing region have just been spectacular.
"We think there's about the same amount of canola available
this year as there was last year."
Juhnke said yields ranged in the main North Dakota
canola-growing area from 50 to 70 bushels per acre, about double
the usual yield.
U.S. farmers are a small producer of canola, which is used
mainly for vegetable oil in food processing and as a protein
source in livestock rations. But U.S. plantings in the shadow of
No. 1 grower Canada have crept higher in the past decade and the
yellow-flowering oilseed has proven to be a useful rotation crop
from winter wheat in Oklahoma, southern Kansas and north Texas,
as well as a profitable summer crop option in northern states.
Crushers like Legumex Walker Inc are counting on
farmers' fondness for canola growing. The Canadian processor of
legume crops like peas and lentils opened a canola-crushing
plant in Warden, Washington late last year, well away from the
main U.S. canola-growing states.
"We will source as much western (U.S.) canola as we possibly
can, but until we see what the growers actually plant and grow,
we don't know that percentage," said Legumex Walker Chief
Executive Joel Horn. The company is encouraging Pacific
Northwest farmers to plant non-genetically modified canola seed
to tap strong demand.
Legumex's goal is to source all of its canola from the
Pacific Northwest, but for its first full year of commercial
production in 2014, it could get more than half from Western
Canada and North Dakota.
Northstar, which has processed canola at Hallock for about
18 months, will rely as usual on Canada to supply about 40
percent of its canola, Juhnke said.
Canada shipped 320,000 tonnes of canola seed to the United
States in the previous 2012/13 crop year, according to Canadian
Grain Commission, less than a year earlier due to tight
supplies.
U.S. buyers are also eager to buy Canadian canola meal, a
product that is a cheaper but less protein-rich livestock feed
option than soymeal. Before harvest started, soybean futures
were priced at the highest relative premium to canola since the
record notched in 2008.
But the logistical challenges of importing Canadian canola
meal limits supplies, said a feed dealer who sells soymeal and
canola meal to Ohio livestock producers. "Demand has been
consistent but the supply is spotty due to the rail networks,"
said the dealer, who spoke anonymously because he was not
authorized by his company to speak publicly.
ICE Canada canola futures lost nearly 8 percent in
September, sagging as new supplies replenished tight carryover
stocks from the previous harvest.
Canadian farmers are set to harvest a record-large canola
crop this autumn, shattering the previous high-production mark
after an almost ideal mix of rain and cool and hot temperatures
at the right growing stages.
U.S. canola's growth is limited somewhat by the recent
ability of farmers in northern areas to grow corn and soybeans
due to climate change, said Dale Thorenson, assistant director
of the U.S. Canola Association.
U.S. canola production is on course for 870 million tonnes
this year, down from last year's 1.1 million, but higher than
the previous five-year average, according to USDA.
Other U.S.-based canola crushers include Archer Daniels
Midland Co in North Dakota and Kansas, and Producers
Cooperative Oil Mill in Oklahoma City.