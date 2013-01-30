TOKYO Jan 30 Canon Inc said on Wednesday that its sales in China fell more than 30 percent in the year to December 2012, more than it had expected, due to a slowdown in that country and a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.

Canon forecast a 26.6 percent pickup in operating profit in 2013 as it cuts costs and gets a boost to revenues from a weaker yen, although demand for compact cameras is shrinking as consumers shift to smartphones. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)