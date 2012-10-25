TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Canon Inc cut its full-year operating profit outlook nearly 10 percent to 356 billion yen ($4.5 billion) on Thursday, hit by slow European demand and a suspension of production in China in September amid anti-Japan protests.

The camera and printer maker also posted a weaker-than-expected operating profit of 70.88 billion yen for the July-to-September quarter, down 42.2 percent from the same period last year, while cutting its full-year camera sales forecasts.

The operating result missed the average forecast of 99.9 billion yen in a poll of six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 79.8250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)