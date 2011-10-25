BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement
TOKYO Oct 25 Canon Inc posted an operating profit of 122.5 billion yen for the July-September quarter, compared with 104.4 billion yen in the same period the previous year, and it cut its annual forecast.
Market expectations were for a profit of 107 billion yen based on the average of 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's biggest maker of digital cameras lowered its annual operating profit forecast to 360 billion yen from 380 billion yen, compared with market expectations of a 383 billion yen profit, based on 20 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04